Police: Idaho school bus rolled in crash, injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A school official says Idaho students are being transported by air and ambulance to receive medical treatment Tuesday after a school bus rolled in a crash.

According to the Blaine County School District, five students were transported by helicopter and another five students went by ambulance. Twelve more students are still being assessed by emergency personnel and 14 other students have been released.

Idaho State Police reports that the bus was driving junior high students to a track meet on when it crashed in central Idaho, 125 miles southeast of Boise.

There were no immediate reports of fatal injuries.

ISP did not disclose the cause of the crash.

