Police: Idaho school bus rolls over, 12 taken to hospitals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a dozen students were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over on a rural Idaho highway on Tuesday, police said.
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said junior high students from Carey School were on their way to a track meet in Gooding when their bus crashed about 125 miles (201 kilometers) southeast of Boise on U.S. Highway 26.
The driver, 67-year-old Richard Mecham, drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 2011 school bus, according to Idaho State Police.
A parent of one of the 39 students on the bus said her daughter remembered a hectic scene, with coaches yelling to get the driver's attention before the vehicle flipped over.
"Students heard the coach yell at the driver 'hey, hey, hey!' right before the bus flipped," Cindy Stocking of Carey told The Associated Press via text message.
Stocking immediately drove to the scene after getting a call from her 13-year-old daughter Hailee, even though the school discouraged parents from going to the site.
"I found her and we hugged like we never have before," Stocking said, adding that Hailee had been in another rollover crash six months ago in a family car.
Five students were transported by air ambulance to hospitals and several more were taken by ambulance or private vehicles.
"None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening," Rodriguez said.
Earlier reports said 17 students from Carey School had been taken to hospitals after the incident, some with serious injuries. Police said later Tuesday that 12 were taken to hospitals.
The three adults on the bus - two track coaches and a bus driver - were not sent to a hospital as reported earlier, police said. The driver sustained no injuries while the coaches were treated and released at the scene.
Details on the injuries weren't released.
"We're relieved that there were no life-threatening injuries to students and staff," said Heather Crocker, spokesman for the Blaine County School District, adding that the district has sent staff to the hospitals.
Rodriguez said the rural area relies on volunteer emergency responders and many headed to the scene after receiving a text alert.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A congressional election Tuesday in Georgia is the latest proxy between President Donald Trump and the opposition movement that loathes him.More >>
A congressional election Tuesday in Georgia is the latest proxy between President Donald Trump and the opposition movement that loathes him.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>
A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on FacebookMore >>
A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on FacebookMore >>
The White House displayed a tough and unyielding approach to North Korea and its nuclear ambitions Monday, with President Donald Trump warning that Kim Jong Un has "gotta behave" and Vice President Mike Pence advising Kim not to test America's resolveMore >>
The White House displayed a tough and unyielding approach to North Korea and its nuclear ambitions Monday, with President Donald Trump warning that Kim Jong Un has "gotta behave" and Vice President Mike Pence advising Kim not to test America's resolveMore >>
President Donald Trump is attacking top Democratic House candidate running in a GOP-leaning Georgia congressional districtMore >>
President Donald Trump is attacking top Democratic House candidate running in a GOP-leaning Georgia congressional districtMore >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemicMore >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific regionMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his propertyMore >>