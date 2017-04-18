Jeffersonville traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville released

A handicap parking area will be set up near the intersection of West Market and Fort Streets. (Source Jeffersonville police)

These are the planned routes for traffic flow out of Jeffersonville after Thunder Over Louisville. (Source: Jeffersonville police)

This photo shows the event area for Thunder Over Louisville in Jeffersonville. (Source: Jeffersonville police)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police have released their traffic plans for Thunder Over Louisville.

Many of the streets near the river will be closed, beginning Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Drivers can expect major traffic backups, as usual.

MORE THUNDER COVERAGE

+ Louisville traffic plan

+ TARC expanded services

+ Thunder Over Louisville theme announced

+ New Jeffersonville restaurants gear up for first Thunder

Police suggest planning your route home in advance, and if you don't need to leave immediately after the fireworks to wait it out for about an hour.

"If you do need to get on the road, one thing we'd like you to consider is using Utica Pike East toward Port Road and you'll be able to access the new I-265 ramp, which will get you back to I-65 or across to Louisville."

A handicap parking area will be set up at the intersection of West Market and Fort Streets.

Click here for specific road closures and no parking zones.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.