Police investigating shooting in Campbell Co.

The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>