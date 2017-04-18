Police investigating shooting in Campbell Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting in Campbell Co.

CALIFORNIA, KY (FOX19) -

Campbell County police are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday night.

The coroner is on the scene where police said one person was shot in the 1100 block of Mary Ingels Highway in California, KY.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

