Henderson Fiscal Court approves VFD dues ordinance

A long time coming, is what many volunteer firefighters are saying Tuesday after Henderson County's Fiscal Court passed its final reading of an ordinance to beef up volunteer fire department funding.

Over a dozen VFD members packed the courtroom in downtown Henderson Tuesday morning, anxious to hear the court's final decision.

You could hear the sighs of relief across the room once it passed.

The ordinance makes it law that all county property owners will pay a $55 yearly fee that will directly benefit volunteer fire departments.

Taxpayers can, though, choose to opt out of the fee once a year. Officials say you have up to June 9th to get out of paying this year's fee.

But, those firefighters who do volunteer are hoping people decide to give them the support they say is desperately needed.

"Now we have to start educating the people and making sure that they understand what we actually do out there, because that's been a problem...that they just do know what we actually do," Niagara VFD Chief Glenn Powell told us. "People think we just put out fires, but we do a whole lot more than that."

We're told the County Judge Executive's Office will be sending out informational post cards to every county property owner, making sure that everyone is up to speed with the details of the new ordinance.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.