Passport Health to announce move to West Louisville

Passport Health is expected to announce its move from Okolona to West Broadway on Wednesday. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second big development is planned for an abandoned property in West Louisville that has received a lot of attention recently.

Sources told WAVE 3 News that Passport Health is planning to move its operations from Okolona to the site at 18th and Broadway.

A Walmart had previously been planned for the property he vacant lot, but the project was scrapped after being bogged down by lawsuits.

"It'll be a good thing, but we would rather see a Walmart you know, because the closest grocery store we have is down there (28th & Broadway)," West Louisville resident Demitries Davis said. "I think the passport headquarters would be good though."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ YMCA to build new facility on West Broadway

+ Petition asks Walmart to reconsider West Louisville store

"I prefer a Walmart right here because Walmart would bring greater jobs and get some of these kids off the street," Rhonda English said.

A Passport spokesperson would not confirm the plan, but the company is hosting a press conference with Mayor Greg Fischer on-site Wednesday morning at 9:30.

YMCA of Greater Louisville announced last week that it will also be building a new facility at the 18th & Broadway site.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.