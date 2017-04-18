Five possible locations for new I-69 bridge announced

A new I-69 bridge linking Evansville and Henderson will happen. The question now is -- where to build it.

Now, five alternatives were announced Tuesday night at a meeting in Henderson.

Back in June of last year, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin came together saying a new bridge is needed.

Now, we're getting a better idea of just where that bridge might go. And we learned that one of those routes could replace the Twin Bridges, bringing them down to make way for a new one.

"We have a great interest in the new I-69 bridge," said Bill Corum.

Corum and his wife drove up from Madisonville to see the plans in person and to find out how a new bridge might improve traffic flow between Indiana and Kentucky.

"One of the old bridges will be 85 years old on July 4th," said Corum. "So, the old bridge can have problems and if you close one of those bridges now it creates a lot of traffic problems for those wanting to cross the river. So we need an I-69 bridge."

"There have been a lot of improvements along the I-69 corridor in Indiana and Kentucky and they all get to a stopping point and there's no linkage there, so it's very important to have that connection," saidMindy Peterson, the spokesperson for I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

That connection could be built in one of five locations. There are two west corridors parallel to Highway 41, one of which could replace the Twin Bridges. Two central corridors behind Audubon State Park and one east corridor that would start in Newburgh.

"We anticipate by this summer we should have a short list of alternatives," said Peterson.

But don't expect construction to start any time soon.

A federally required study must be done first. That could take two to three years to look at all options.

"What would be the impacts there to homes, businesses, the environment," said Peterson. "How can we build this bridge in the most affordable way and a very, very important piece -- how do we pay for this bridge? These are all answers the project team will be arriving at over the next two to three years."

We're told collecting tolls as a way to help pay for the bridge will be part of the conversation.

If you weren't able to attend Tuesday night's open house, there's another one Thursday night from 5 to 7pm at Cedar Hall School in Evansville.

