Rangers top Canadiens 2-1; series tied 2-2

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) deflects a shot on the goal by Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw (65) during the first period of an NHL hockey game of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday,...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Rangers' Brady Skjei (76) chases Montreal Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, reacts as Montreal Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell, right, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Rangers' Rick Nash, left, celebrates with teammate Jimmy Vesey, center, as Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Rangers' Rick Nash (61) shoots the puck past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, Apri...

By SIMMI BUTTARAP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Rick Nash and Jesper Fast scored, Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

New York's win also ended a six-game losing streak at home in the playoffs going back to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.

Torrey Mitchell scored for Montreal and Carey Price made 30 saves.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Montreal before the series returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Rangers, who gave up the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third period of Game 2 before losing in overtime, stopped Montreal in the final minutes in this one.

