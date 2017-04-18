Shooter in California killings gets 100 years in prison - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shooter in California killings gets 100 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A transient who pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist in a San Francisco park and a yoga teacher walking his dog on a popular hiking trail has been sentenced to 100 years to life in prison.

Morrison Lampley was charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 killings. Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life, while accomplice Sean Angold got 15 years. Angold received the lesser sentence for agreeing to testify against the others.

The trio admitted killing Audrey Carey in Golden Gate Park and Steve Carter two days later in Marin County north of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2oLxfsS ) reported that Isabelle Tremblay, Carey's mother, said "She trusted you, you three unspeakable monsters," in a statement read by a Marin County prosecutor.

