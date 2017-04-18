VIDEO: Clarksville police officer attacked by goose

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Video of a Clarksville police officer being attacked by a goose is getting national attention.

Shane Bassett posted the video on Youtube on April 13, with the following caption:

"Detective Hall forgot his keys... he then attempts to enter the building and is challenged by our local geese..... bad decision..."

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch

The officer was trying to walk into the police department when the goose attacked him. The man tried swinging his bag at the bird, but it didn't help. He fell while trying to get away, then scrambled to get back up.

The goose finally chased the officer off camera.

No one was hurt.

The video has been featured on several national news outlets and talk shows.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.