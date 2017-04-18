Reds' Arroyo gets first win since 2014 behind Duvall's slam

By MARK SCHMETZERAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones' two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo's first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

In both teams' first interleague game of the season, Duvall snapped a 0-for-13 slump with a first-inning sacrifice fly and his fourth homer of the season in a five-run second inning, Cincinnati's highest-scoring frame of the season. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the second.

Kevin Gausman (1-1) allowed eight runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings.

