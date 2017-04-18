Yarmuth hosting military informational event for local students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students in the Louisville area who are interested in joining the military can learn more about the process at an event this week.

Congressman John Yarmuth is hosting U.S. Service Academy Information Night at Butler High School on Thursday.

Representatives from all branches of the military will be on hand to explain the nomination and appointment process.

Michael Givens, a Ballard High School senior who will attend the Naval Academy in the fall, will share his experiences with students at the event.

Beau Baker, a teacher at Fern Creek High School and USNA ’97, will speak about what the nominating board looks for in selecting applicants.

Registration for the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Butler's gymnasium. Presentations begin at 6 p.m.

Students should RSVP by calling 502-582-5129 or emailing YarmuthRSVP@mail.house.gov.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.