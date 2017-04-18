Dick Heaton sworn in as Bardstown mayor

The City Council unanimously voted Dick Heaton into office on Tuesday.More >>
The City Council unanimously voted Dick Heaton into office on Tuesday.More >>
The event will take place Thursday at Butler High School.More >>
The event will take place Thursday at Butler High School.More >>
Video of a Clarksville police officer being attacked by a goose is getting national attention.More >>
Video of a Clarksville police officer being attacked by a goose is getting national attention.More >>
John Boel's updated Pick 6 looks as chalky as the NBA playoffs. But this isn't a best-of-seven series. It's a best of one. And it's only a 2-minute, sudden-death session on the first Saturday in May, so anything can happen.More >>
John Boel's updated Pick 6 looks as chalky as the NBA playoffs. But this isn't a best-of-seven series. It's a best of one. And it's only a 2-minute, sudden-death session on the first Saturday in May, so anything can happen.More >>
A second big development is planned for an abandoned property in West Louisville that has received a lot of attention recently.More >>
A second big development is planned for an abandoned property in West Louisville that has received a lot of attention recently.More >>