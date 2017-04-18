Dick Heaton sworn in as Bardstown mayor

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The city of Bardstown now has a new mayor.

The City Council unanimously voted Dick Heaton into office on Tuesday.

Heaton replaces former mayor John Royalty, who was removed from office last week after the council found him guilty of official misconduct.

Heaton told WAVE 3 News his top priority is rebuilding trust with city employees.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Yarmuth hosting military informational event for local students

+ VIDEO: Clarksville police officer attacked by goose

+ Louisville man helps struggling runner complete Boston Marathon

"I think that's the first order of business," Heaton said. We've got to get the workplace environment improved. I think then things will start to go in the right direction."

Heaton previously served as Bardstown's mayor; he left office in 2010 for health reasons.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.