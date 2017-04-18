Duluth Trading Company opening on Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New business is coming to Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Duluth Tradingg Company is slated to open a 15,000 square-foot store on the first floor of of 111, 113 and 115 West Main Street.

“This is going to be the most exciting block in the city,” developer Valle Jones said. “Within a couple of years, this block will also have three hotels, a major tourist attraction in the form of the Old Forester Distillery, over 50 apartments and over 12 restaurants. In one block you are going to be able to live, work, play, shop and tour.”

An opening date for Duluth Tradin Company has not been announced.

