Kenneth Betts fired as Rolling Hills code enforcement officer

ROLLING HILLS, KY (WAVE 3) – Rolling Hills city council members voted to terminate their contract with a former LMPD police officer indicted

on charges of sodomy.

A handful of residents waited outside Tuesday night for the City of Rolling Hills City Council Meeting to start. They were brought together by the same concern - Kenneth Betts was their code enforcement officer.

“He's also in charge of enforcing the curfew for the kids,” resident Edward Hardagon said. “Now he's by himself, picks a couple of kids up for being out under curfew, puts them in the back of his car ... that doesn't scare the crap out of you?”

“I think he should be temporarily put on leave until the situation is resolved,” resident Peggy Stevens said.

Residents took their concerns to the city council on Tuesday. They said council members never informed them of the accusations against Betts, the man patrolling their streets.

A May 2016 Newsletter profiled Betts and said he's contracted out to re-enforce ordinances and handle other infractions like parking, fireworks and animal control.

The council went into closed session to discuss Betts' employment. After an hour behind closed doors, they voted to terminate his contract.

Mayor Philip Jaeger read a statement saying Betts had done a fine job for the city. But, due to the nature of charges, resident concerns and continued and unnecessary unrest caused by media attention, the council voted to sever ties.

“It's better for our neighborhood; it's better for our safety,” resident Stacy Dunsmore said after the vote.

Mayor Jueger wouldn't comment any further, not even to verify when Betts' employment with the City began.

“You all have detracted enough time from my family life. I am going home to spend the rest of the evening with my children,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger also wouldn’t answer any questions about the vetting of city employees.

