Haniger doubles to end Marlins' no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches to Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit a one-out double off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth inning, ending the Miami Marlins' bid for a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

Wei-Yin Chen and Brad Ziegler combined on eight hitless innings Tuesday night. Chen was pulled after seven innings, and Ziegler got three groundouts to complete the eighth Tuesday night.

Chen allowed three baserunners, two in the seventh. Haniger walked on a 3-2 pitch to open the inning and Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out. Chen got out of the jam striking out Kyle Seager and getting Taylor Motter to pop out on his 100th pitch.

Robinson Cano worked a 10-pitch walk from Chen in the fourth inning. The left-hander from Taiwan had two strikeouts.

Miami nearly pitched a no-hitter against the Mets on Sunday. Dan Straily got through 5 1/3 innings and Jarlin Garcia and Barraclough kept New York hitless until Ziegler allowed a single with two outs in the eighth.

