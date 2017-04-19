Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky/Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones' two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo's first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy has instated a new bilingual chaplain team to serve Spanish-speaking workers. About 85 percent to 95 percent of those working behind the scenes at Churchill Downs speak Spanish. In addition to leading prayer and preaching in the chapel on the grounds, chaplains will operate a clothing closet and food pantry for workers. Chaplain Joseph del Rosario says his aim is to help the workers who keep operations running smoothly in any way possible.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee running back John Kelly has spent spring practice encouraging and coaching his younger teammates while reminding each of them that they could be needed at any time. Pressed into duty last year when an injury sidelined Jalen Hurd, Kelly gained 101 all-purpose yards in an overtime loss at Texas A&M. After Hurd unexpectedly left the team less than a month later, Kelly split carries with Alvin Kamara. Now that Kamara has entered the NFL draft, Kelly is the only remaining Volunteer with more than 14 career carries.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Stephen Tulloch is set to announce his retirement from the NFL.The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Tulloch will have a news conference Thursday in Allen Park to announce his retirement. The linebacker played five of his 11 NFL seasons with the Lions. Tulloch played his first five seasons with Tennessee, then had his stint with the Lions before playing last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started only one game for Philadelphia. Tulloch started 113 games in his career.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.