Latest Indiana sports

INDYCAR-VEACH-BARBER

Zach Veach to make IndyCar debut in Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Zach Veach will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Ed Carpenter Racing announced Tuesday that Veach will fill in for JR Hildebrand, who broke his left hand on the last lap April 9 at Long Beach. Hildebrand had surgery two days later.

The 22-year-old Veach was set to make his debut at the Indianapolis 500 next month with A.J. Foyt Racing.

He has six wins and six poles in three Indy Lights seasons. Veach will drive Hildebrand's No. 21 Chevrolet in Sunday's Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Veach says he's grateful for the opportunity but "this isn't how any driver wants to get his first race."

BULLS-CELTICS

Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead

BOSTON (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rondo's night ended with 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures.

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

The Bulls host Game 3 on Friday.

After a better start by the Celtics, a familiar theme started to take hold as the Bulls took control by again dominating on the offensive glass. Chicago held a 43-38 rebounding edge for the game.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for Boston.

CUBS-BREWERS

Cubs rally to beat Milwaukee 9-7

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five down in a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn't make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

WHITE SOX-YANKEES

Gonzalez, White Sox win 4-1 to stop Yanks' 8-game win streak

NEW YORK (AP) - Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 Tuesday night to stop New York's eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits - all infield singles - and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro's infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.