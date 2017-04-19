Shooting victim found in the middle of Dixie Highway after home break-in

Police said most of the shots were fired at the home, but the victim also was shot in the middle of Dixie Highway.More >>
Police said most of the shots were fired at the home, but the victim also was shot in the middle of Dixie Highway.More >>
The event was a part of Senator Sander’s “Come Together and Fight Back” tour.More >>
The event was a part of Senator Sander’s “Come Together and Fight Back” tour.More >>
City council members voted to terminate their contract with a former LMPD police officer indicted on charges of sodomy.More >>
City council members voted to terminate their contract with a former LMPD police officer indicted on charges of sodomy.More >>
Duluth Trading Company is slated to open a 15,000 square-foot store on West Main Street.More >>
Duluth Trading Company is slated to open a 15,000 square-foot store on West Main Street.More >>
The City Council unanimously voted Dick Heaton into office on Tuesday.More >>
The City Council unanimously voted Dick Heaton into office on Tuesday.More >>