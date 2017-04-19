Shooting victim found in the middle of Dixie Highway after home break-in

Police said the suspect shed some of his clothing while running away. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

The victim was found in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Shively by a person who broke into his house, police said.

The gunman got away as he shed his clothing.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway.

Police said most of the shots were fired at the home, but the victim also was shot in the middle of Dixie Highway where he was found.

"I don't know who was pursuing who," Shively Police Sgt. Josh Myers said. "Shots were fired primarily at the residence."

The victim is in his mid-50s and has lived in the home only a few weeks, police said. He was shot in the torso and legs and was alert and talking to officers at the scene before he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the motive isn't clear. Drugs were mentioned, but investigators said the incident does not appear to be related to a drug deal.

