Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court April 14. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BOSTON, MA (RNN) - Disgraced former football player Aaron Hernandez has died in prison.

He apparently committed suicide in his cell.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Hernandez.

Corrections officers found the former New England Patriots hanging in his cell by at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, MA, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections given to WFTS.

Hernandez hung himself with a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window, and tried blocking the cell door with various items. He was housed in a single cell.

He was taken to U Mass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident, and the next of kin has been notified.

A former tight end for the New England Patriots, Hernandez, 27, was arrested in June 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of his fiancee’s sister.

He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015. Hernandez appealed for a new trial.

Hernandez also was indicted in 2014 for a double murder in Boston two years earlier, but he was acquitted of those charges Friday. He was found guilty only of illegal possession of a firearm.

Hernandez was born Nov. 6, 1989 in Bristol, CT, and was a star college football player for the University of Florida before making the move up to the pros.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.