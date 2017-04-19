Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court April 14. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BOSTON, MA (RNN) - Disgraced former football player Aaron Hernandez has died in prison at the age of 27. He committed suicide in his cell, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said.

Corrections officers found the former New England Patriot hanging in his cell at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, MA, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

He was serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez hung himself with a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window, and tried blocking the cell door with various items. He was housed in a single cell.

Aaron Hernandez "hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window": pic.twitter.com/Pi2MHnYXXk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017

He was taken to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police is investigating the incident, and the next of kin has been notified.

A former tight end for the Patriots, Hernandez, 27, was arrested in June 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of his fiancee’s sister.

He was found guilty and sentenced in 2015. Hernandez had appealed for a new trial.

Hernandez also was indicted in 2014 for a double murder in Boston two years earlier, but he was acquitted of those charges Friday. He was found guilty only of illegal possession of a firearm.

Hernandez was born Nov. 6, 1989, in Bristol, CT, and was a star college football player for the University of Florida before being selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

