Woman killed in Easter Sunday double shooting identified

The double shooting happened in the 1600 block of South 13th Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman shot and killed Sunday night during an alleged altercation has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ta'nea M. Woods, 22, of Louisville, died of a single gunshot wound.

Tilibra N. Cherry, 29, and Eltaka A. Moore, 46, are charged with murder and first-degree assault.

According to the suspects' arrest reports, Cherry and Moore were involved in an altercation with both Woods and another woman in the 1600 block of South 13th Street about 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Moore was armed with a gun, and Cherry was armed with a bat, police said.

Cherry allegedly hit one Woods in the head with the bat and Moore allegedly shot her in the head, killing her. The second victim tried to run, but she was shot in the stomach by Moore, police said, leaving her in critical condition.

Both suspects surrendered to police at the Louisville Metro Police Department.

