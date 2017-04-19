Pedestrian hit by car and killed on Dixie Highway identified

The incident happened at Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road. (Source: Raycom Media)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Paul E. Krystynak, 75, of Louisville, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The incident happened at Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road.

