Starbucks unveils 'Unicorn Frappuccino'

(CNN) - It's no myth - Starbucks is selling a Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks said the drink features a sweet dusting of pink powder blended into a creme Frappuccino with a mango syrup, and it's layered with a soft blue drizzle.

It's then topped with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder.

The drink starts purple with blue swirls and tastes sweet and fruity.

Starbucks said once you stir it, the drink becomes pink, tangy and tart.

The drink is available at select North American Starbucks through the end of the week.

