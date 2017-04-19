More than 75 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Lyon Co., KY

A Washington State man is behind bars in Caldwell County, Kentucky after troopers with the KSP seized more than 75 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, April 18, KSP Troopers T. J. Williams and Lewie Dodd stopped a vehicle near the 47 mile marker in Lyon County for a traffic violation. During the stop, Troopers Williams and Dodd observed indicators of criminal behavior and so then searched the vehicle. During the search, marijuana edibles as well as more than 75 pounds of high grade marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

Michael D. Wilson, 37, of Edmonds, Washington, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana greater than five pounds (felony).

Wilson was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

