Connecticut police close investigation of school sex abuse

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut State Police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers at a boarding school in the rural, northeastern corner of the state has been closed without producing any criminal charges.
The Pomfret School, one of several exclusive private schools that have been addressing past abuses, disclosed in September that an independent investigation had found four teachers likely engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as the early 1970s. At the time, the school said some of them had moved on to teach elsewhere and were still working with students.
The state police closed its investigation within the last month, Trooper Kelly Grant, a spokeswoman, said Tuesday. She said she did not know how many cases were involved but at least one victim did not want to pursue charges.
The names of the teachers have not been released. The school has not released a full report on the investigation it commissioned in contrast with decisions by some other boarding schools, including Choate Rosemary Hall, which last week provided a 54-page report from outside investigators that named educators accused of sexual misconduct.
Some alumni say Pomfret should be more forthcoming.
"They could have handled this much better from a transparency point of view," said Jeffrey Goldings, who graduated from Pomfret in 1983. "I think the school needs to be pressured to do more."
In their letter describing the findings for the investigation for the Pomfret community, school leaders said they chose not to release the names out of concern for the victims' privacy. Disclosing the educators' names, they said, would likely lead to identification of the victims or speculation about who they are.
One case of misconduct happened in the early 1970s, one in the 1980s, one spanned the 1980s to early 1990s and the fourth happened after 2000, the report said. The school said it regrets that some of those teachers received recommendations when they left to work elsewhere.
Boarding school tuition at Pomfret is $57,000 per year. The high school's alumni include Nobel Prize-winning biochemist James Rothman.
A spokesman for the school, Dominic Slowey, said it did not have any comment on the closing of the police investigation.
"The school completed its investigation last fall," he said, "and if anything new were to present itself the school would pursue it and would report it to appropriate authorities."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>
A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on FacebookMore >>
A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on FacebookMore >>
The White House displayed a tough and unyielding approach to North Korea and its nuclear ambitions Monday, with President Donald Trump warning that Kim Jong Un has "gotta behave" and Vice President Mike Pence advising Kim not to test America's resolveMore >>
The White House displayed a tough and unyielding approach to North Korea and its nuclear ambitions Monday, with President Donald Trump warning that Kim Jong Un has "gotta behave" and Vice President Mike Pence advising Kim not to test America's resolveMore >>