Passport Health Plan to move headquarters to West Louisville

The vacant lot at 18th and Broadway where Passport's new headquarters will be built (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Passport Health Plan announced Wednesday that it will build a state-of-the-art Health and Wellness Campus on a 20-acre West Louisville property that once was slated for a Walmart.

The currently vacant lot at 18th Street and Broadway is adjacent to the site of a newly announced YMCA facility. Plans for the Walmart fell apart earlier this year.

Passport is currently located in Okolona.

The new Passport campus will house its more than 500 employees and serve as the company's headquarters. Plans for the campus include health- and service-based retail sites.

Before construction begins, Passport will engage the West Louisville community through a series of meetings and listening sessions to hear about neighbors' needs and desires for the new development.

"Passport Health Plan is growing because of the great service we provide to our members, and we need to find a new home for our current and future employees," CEO Mark B. Carter said during a news conference announcing the purchase of the property. "After 20 years in the Louisville community, we realize that to truly meet our mission - to improve the health and quality of life of our members - we need to build a new model in healthcare. This new campus, and our initiative to integrate social determinants of health into our health plan, will ensure access to resources and services in our community and beyond to help our members flourish in all aspects of their lives."



The campus will be designed with extensive future growth in mind.

"With our community partners and local residents, we hope to add services to the community beyond clinical care, services that are person-centered," Carter said. "We realize that access to housing, food, jobs, and other resources are key drivers to good health and wellness, and we look forward to facilitating a number of community conversations over the coming months as we strive to help transform and revitalize our community."

According to financial terms of the deal, Passport acquired the land from New Bridge Development for $9.1 million. A letter of intent with Metro Louisville includes provisions subject to Metro Council approval, including the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (SF) plan - the first TIF established west of 9th Street - estimated at $2.8 to $4 million over 20 years.

"Passport is a great and growing company, and its decision to relocate its headquarters to 18th and Broadway is a huge win for west Louisville and for the city at large," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Passport and its employees are driven by the same core values that we embrace as a city - compassion, health and lifelong learning. Metro Government is honored to help make this deal a reality."

