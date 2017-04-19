What's coming, going on Netflix in May

Netflix's political thriller, "House of Cards," is coming back for its fifth season in the middle of real life American political turmoil. (Source: Netflix)

(RNN) – For those anxiously awaiting a new season of House of Cards, the Donald Trump presidency has offered an alternative source of political drama.

But there’s no substitute for the fictional thing.

Netflix’s original political thriller will return for its fifth season on May 30.

That’s a more than a whole month away, however. In the meantime, there are other high-profile series and movies coming to Netflix in May, including new installments of several Netflix original series.

Forrest Gump (May 1), season two of The Last Kingdom (May 5), season two of Master of None (May 12) and season four of Sherlock (May 15) all come out in the first half of the month.

In the latter half of May, season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 19), Inglourious Basterds (May 22) and season three of Bloodline (May 26) will come to the streaming service.

Then the aforementioned House of Cards season five goes live on May 30. For those who need to unwind after binge watching it, Marvel’s psychedelic superhero film, Dr. Strange, starts streaming on the same day.

There are a few notable series and movies leaving Netflix in May. Those include three Jurassic Park movies, which leave on May 1, and all nine seasons of Scrubs, which leave on May 2.

Here's the full list of what's coming and going in May:

Available May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available May 19

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 21

What's With Wheat (2017)

Available May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available May 24

Southpaw (2015)

Available May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 28

Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)

Available May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available May 30

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming Soon

Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

Leaving 5/1/17

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving May 7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving May 11

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving May 17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving May 19

Step Up

Leaving May 26

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

