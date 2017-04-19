Man charged with using steel toe boots in assault - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with using steel toe boots in assault

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Frank Morton Henry (Source: LMDC) Frank Morton Henry (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fight between two men resulted in the arrest of one of them after he used his safety workboot on his opponent.

Frank Morton Henry, 49, of Louisville, was arrested on a charge of assault. His bond was set at $15,000 cash.

The fight happened around 8 p.m. April 18. Police reports say Henry threw the other man to the ground and kicked him in the head several times while wearing steel toe boots.

Henry fled, but was arrested at his home about 2 1/2 hours later.

Police described injuries to the victim as serious.

