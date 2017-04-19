Motorcyclist killed in crash on Outer Loop near Grade Lane

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a collision with a car.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said the accident happened about 11 a.m. on Outer Loop near Grade Lane.

The driver of the car attempted to make a left turn into UPS Worldport, police said, but failed to yield the right of way, hitting the motorcyclist who was heading in the opposite direction.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing.

