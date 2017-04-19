KSP: Fugitive ripped out IV, ran away from Madisonville hospital

Kentucky State Police is asking for help to find a fugitive who authorities say escaped custody and is now on the run.

According to KSP, 28-year-old Andrea K. Conrad was arrested Tuesday by troopers after a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a collision.

Troopers say Conrad complained of pain after the crash so she was taken to the Baptist Health ER in Madisonville to get checked out.

State police say when Conrad got to the hospital she removed her IV and ran away while the ER staff was trying to treat her.

KSP says Conrad is currently listed as a "Temporary Felon" and warrants are being sought for her arrest.

She is described as:

White female, 28 years old

Height- 5’1”

Weight- 125 pounds

Hair- Reddish blonde

Eyes- Blue

Last seen wearing a blue hospital gown

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.