Rob Gronkowski crashes Spicer's White House briefing: 'Need some help?'

"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI. (Source: CNN)

WASHINGTON (RNN) - New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski must be a regular viewer of Sean Spicer's work.

"Need some help?" he asked the White House press secretary Wednesday.

"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.

The tight end's party-crash attempt got a laugh from the press corps and from Spicer, a native of Rhode Island and Patriots fan.

"That was cool," Spicer said.

Gronkowski missed much of the 2016 season due to injury. He appears to be getting better - he made a brief appearance at WrestleMania on April 3, hopping out of the crowd, into the ring and tackling one of the wrestlers.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.