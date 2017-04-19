Body of man found in Ohio River identified

The body was found in the water underneath the Kennedy Bridge. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man whose body was found floating in the Ohio River near the Kentucky shore has been identified as a resident of Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.

Deputy coroner Scott Russ say the cause of death of Melvin McQuarter, 64, is consistent with drowning.

McQuarter's body was spotted in the river near the Kentucky shore shortly before 1 p.m. April 18.

Russ said McQuarter's body had possibly been in the river for a couple of days.

How McQuarter died is still under investigation.

