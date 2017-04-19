Retired jockey killed in car crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A retired jockey who won more than 300 races died in a car crash Tuesday night on his way home from a speaking engagement in Louisville.

James Long, 62, was killed in the one-car crash on Interstate 64 in Shelby County.

"This was a very violent crash," Shelby County Sheriff's spokesman Jason Rice told WAVE 3 News. Rice added that Long lost control of his vehicle, which went off the roadway, hit a ditch, went airborne and landed in a grassy median.

Rice also said witnesses reported Long was driving erratically prior to the crash, suggesting there may have been a medical emergency at play. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.

Long was one of racing's first black jockeys when he started in 1974, according to the Daily Racing Form. His last win came in 2007 and his last race was the following year.

Long, who worked as a steward at a track in Michigan but still called Frankfort home, was a father of four, the DRF reported.

