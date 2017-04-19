Man dies 3 days after being hit by car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man who was hit by a car in Jeffersontown has died from his injuries.

Steven Diaz, 38, of Mt. Washington, KY, was injured April 15.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Body of man found in Ohio River identified

+ Motorcyclist killed in Outer Loop crash

+ Woman killed in Easter Sunday double shooting identified

The accident happened at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane just after 10 p.m.

Diaz was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died April 18 from head injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.