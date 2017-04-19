Man dies 3 days after being hit by car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man dies 3 days after being hit by car

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man who was hit by a car in Jeffersontown has died from his injuries.

Steven Diaz, 38, of Mt. Washington, KY, was injured April 15.

The accident happened at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane just after 10 p.m.

Diaz was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died April 18 from head injuries.

