Fort Mitchell man pleads guilty to rape of a minor

A Northern Kentucky man will serve seven years behind bars for raping and sexually abusing a child.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Ronald B. Hill, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse on Tuesday.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against a minor from 2008-2011.

Hill is not eligible for probation and will be required to register as a sexual offender for life.

"The plea agreement does not undo the trauma inflicted on the victim, but brings closure, some justice, and the sex offender registration should protect others in the community," said Beshear.

Hill will be formally sentenced May 19 in Kenton Circuit Court.

