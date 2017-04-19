George insists comments were intended to motivate Pacers

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, in New York. Paul George isn't happy. He's upset that t...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Pacers star Paul George is attacking critics of his recent postgame comments.

George calls the notion that he threw teammates under the bus "completely ignorant." The four-time All-Star insists he was only trying to motivate other players to perform better after losing the first two games in their first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

The questions began after George criticized C.J. Miles for taking the final shot in a one-point loss in Game 1 at Cleveland. George said he should have taken the shot.

George also called out Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner following a Game 2 loss.

Inside the locker room, it appears everything was understood. Stephenson and coach Nate McMillan say there were no hurt feelings.

Game 3 is Thursday at Indiana.

