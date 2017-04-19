Cavs' J.R. Smith questionable for Game 3 with sore hamstring

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith is questionable for Game 3 against Indiana with a left hamstring injury.

Smith didn't play in the second half of Game 2 because Cleveland's medical staff decided it was better for him to rest than risk making his injury worse. Smith was upset with the decision. He says he hasn't asked yet if he'll play in Indianapolis on Thursday as the Cavaliers try to take a 3-0 series lead.

Smith did some jogging and sprints following Wednesday's workout. He says an MRI "came back fine" and he's hoping the injury doesn't flare up.

One of Cleveland's best perimeter defenders, Smith has been assigned to Indiana star Paul George in the series. When Smith was kept out, Iman Shumpert did a decent job guarding George.

Smith was sidelined for nearly three months after breaking his right thumb in December.

