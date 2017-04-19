Thunder Over Louisville preparing for reduced air show

Many small businesses in West Louisville are hopeful that this change will help revitalize their neighborhood.More >>
Many small businesses in West Louisville are hopeful that this change will help revitalize their neighborhood.More >>
Rain could keep planes out of the sky for portions of the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday.More >>
Rain could keep planes out of the sky for portions of the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday.More >>
Two West Hardin County Middle School students got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday, when their father, a Warrant Officer from the 1st Cavalry 1st Combat Aviation Brigade in the United States Army surprised them at school.More >>
Two West Hardin County Middle School students got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday, when their father, a Warrant Officer from the 1st Cavalry 1st Combat Aviation Brigade in the United States Army surprised them at school.More >>
If you and your crew haven't figured out a viewing plan for Thunder just yet, well, don't fret.More >>
If you and your crew haven't figured out a viewing plan for Thunder just yet, well, don't fret.More >>
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.More >>
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.More >>