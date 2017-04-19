Murray, KY dealership offering reward leading to arrest of truck thief

Authorities are investigating and a car dealership in Murray, Kentucky is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspected truck thief.

David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is offering $500.

The dealership shared surveillance video on its Facebook page showing someone allegedly stealing a gold Ford F-250 between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

