AP source: Jeter, Bush join forces in bid to buy Marlins

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have joined forces in their attempt to buy the Miami Marlins.
The person confirmed the partnership to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Jeter and Bush have not commented. They initially had competing interests in pursuit of the team.
Jeter, who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees, has long talked about owning a team. Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, was an owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998.
Spokesmen for Jeter and Bush didn't respond to requests for comment. Last week, Marlins president David Samson said talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team were in the "fourth inning."
___
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>
Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed MondayMore >>