Small businesses in Russell neighborhood look forward to Passport Health development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Passport Health Plan has proposed to relocate its company headquarters to where plans for a Walmart failed.

At 18th and Broadway, residents can soon expect an office space that helps with Medicaid benefits. To a neighborhood in need, it is much more than just a bunch of offices.

The announcement has many small businesses in West Louisville hopeful that this change will help revitalize the Russell neighborhood.

The new Passport campus will house more than 500 employees and will serve as the company's headquarters. That's hundreds of employees that may get to see a new part of town.

The 20-acre lot has sat empty for nearly 20 years.

"That part of Broadway has been really dead, if I should say, for years," Lucretia Thompson of Lucretia’s Kitchen said. "When Philip Morris left, it was like the whole community was gone, so I think with Passport coming it's going to liven it up."

Lucretia Thompson has always had dreams of owning her own restaurant. With the help of Chef Space, she was able to launch Lucretia's Kitchen one year ago and someday she plans to open her own spot in the Russell neighborhood.

Now that Passport Health is relocating its employees and headquarters, Thompson is even more hopeful for her future.

"I'm looking forward to the new people, the busy comradery around the neighborhood, so I'm excited," Thompson said.

Her Chef Space neighbor, Rodrick Martin of Daddy Rich's couldn't agree more. He hopes employees will come to work in West Louisville with an open mind.

"It gives people a different outlook on what's down here," Martin said. "It's not just all bad. You can come down and actually see some good, positive a lot of entrepreneurship. You can see a lot of people community-based right in this area, so I feel like this is a good opportunity for growth."

Near the 18th and Broadway lot, small businesses have come and gone. City leaders said the Passport campus will be designed with extensive future growth in mind. Also, just across the street plans for a YMCA are finally being ironed out.

"I hate looking at that lot," The Greatest Car Wash Assistant Supervisor Maxine Bendingfield said. "It drives me crazy because I see all that land."

It’s good news for The Greatest Car Wash and even though they've stayed put for 15 years, this is the kind of traffic they can't wait to see.

"It's real nice to have new customers," Bendingfield said. "I would love to have new customers."

Before construction begins, Passport will engage the West Louisville community through a series of meetings and listening sessions to hear neighbors' needs and desires for the new development.

