A parents dilemma: Obey the law or protect their kids

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the sun shining on WAVE Country, it's a good reminder to bust out the sunscreen. But parents can't protect their children at school from suffering a sunburn because of state law. 
   
Some parents nationwide are upset after learning sunscreen isn't allowed in school without a doctors note. The Food and Drug Administration considers sunscreen an over the counter medication. That means in most states, including Kentucky, teachers and school nurses can't apply it and parents can't even send it to school without a doctors note. 

"Even one sunburn in childhood doubles your risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, later in life," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a physician with the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Dermatology. 

The State of Washington is the latest state taking steps to reverse the rule. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign a bill any day now that would block schools in Washington State from requiring a doctors note in order for students to wear sunblock. Six other states are considering similar legislation. 

The Jefferson County Public Schools said for staff to apply sunscreen parents need to complete the "Authorization to Give Over the Counter Medication" form.

