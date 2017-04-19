A parents dilemma: Obey the law or protect their kids

Researchers seeking new sore throat treatments report only modest success with a single dose of a steroid medication.More >>
A woman's prognosis after an ovarian cancer diagnosis may be affected by a number of unexpected factors, new research suggests.More >>
Implanted pumps may be more than a "bridge" to a heart transplant -- they might also restore healthy heart function for some heart failure patients, a new British study suggests.More >>
Any parent who's ever had to drag a groggy teen out of bed in the morning would likely agree with new guidelines that say kids should start school later in the morning.More >>
Having high blood pressure makes you more likely to have heart disease or a stroke. But because high blood pressure doesn't usually cause warning symptoms, you could be at risk without even knowing it.More >>
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.More >>
A woman's prognosis after an ovarian cancer diagnosis may be affected by a number of unexpected factors, new research suggests.More >>
Any parent who's ever had to drag a groggy teen out of bed in the morning would likely agree with new guidelines that say kids should start school later in the morning.More >>
There's no known cause or cure for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which affects more than 15 million Americans, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
Adding to concerns about the harms of teenage pregnancy are new U.S. survey results that show 14 percent of teenage mothers-to-be smoke marijuana.More >>
