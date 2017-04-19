Police Explorer summer camp cancelled amid investigations

WAVE 3 News spoke to former explorers who were enrolled in the program during the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – We are learning that the impact of the scandal in LMPD’s Explorer program stretches across multiple states.



An annual camp for Explorers across the region is now canceled as the investigation continues into former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, also known as KYLEEA, is a summer camp that has taken place annually since at least 2010. The camp was held at Campbellsville University for last four years.

This year, the camp is not happening. A representative from Campbellsville University just cited "law enforcement issues" as the reason why KYLEEA isn’t happening again this year; an apparent reference to the investigation on going at LMPD whose officers led the program.

The vibe at KYLEEA was like a typical summer camp according to former attendees.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Kenneth Betts fired as Rolling Hills code enforcement officer?

+ New details emerging about ex-LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts

+ Ex-LMPD officer accused of sodomizing teens arraigned

+ Hospital chief 'disappointed' that officer in sexual misconduct probe visited sick kids

+ Investigator gets thumbs up after officers are indicted

+ Officer indicted in sex abuse case fired from LMPD

+ Lawsuit unsealed alleging 2 Louisville officers abused youth

+ Officer, ex-officer indicted in LMPD Explorer sex abuse scandal

"Laugh until you cry, hard on you when you needed, there when you needed somebody," Shawana Stansbury said.

The camp was dedicated to teaching young adults about law enforcement.

"It’s pretty awesome like I said, it’s people from all over the country like every year," Stansbury said.

Stansbury is a former explorer and also a former adviser to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Explorer Academy. She said nothing was ever strange about the week-long residential camp.

"We were around police officers," Stansbury said. "We felt safe."

According to an online biography that was taken down this week, former officer Kenneth Betts was the Assistant Director at KYLEEA. Betts resigned in 2013 from LMPD during a professional standards unit investigation and is now indicted on sexual assault charges. Stansbury was at KYLEEA when Betts had his last year there in 2013. She was also there the year after when Betts did not show up.

"They told us that he could no longer be at KYLEEA and that he was no longer with the department," Stansbury said. "There was some type of investigation going on, obviously they couldn’t elaborate because it’s an investigation and that could hinder it."

As aspiring police officers, the explorers knew they couldn’t ask any further questions. They left it at that, understanding that an investigation could be compromised when talked about. Now with Betts and Brandon wood both facing sexual assault charges, the future of KYLEEA seems to be left uncommunicated.



"We were told there was a possibility that it may not occur," Stansbury said.

We reached out to several departments around the nation that had participated in the past. The ones we heard back from hadn’t been officially told that KYLEEA was canceled. An officer in charged of the Explorers in Mansfield, OH said he found out through a newspaper article that it wasn’t happening.

Stansbury said in light of everything that has happened, the Explorers should have been told back in 2013, in depth about the PSU investigation into Betts.

"I guess they should have in some aspect because there are minors there but again we all felt safe," Stansbury said. "None of us ever felt like we need to know right off-hand of anything major because we were around police officers, we felt safe."

Stansbury said she even had an explorer from her post in Bardstown who had received a scholarship to attend KYLEEA for free this year.

We reached out to LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty who was the director of KYLEEA but he did not return our calls.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.