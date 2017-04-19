The Latest: House Democrats seek review of US dam safety

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Kendra Curieo waits in traffic to evacuate Marysville, Calif. Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes as ...

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the crisis at Oroville Dam (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Democrats in the U.S. House want the auditing arm of Congress to review dam safety standards following a crisis at the nation's tallest dam.

The group that includes six House members from California tells the Government Accountability Office that a changing climate raises risks for aging dams around the U.S.

The say there is a "real crisis for dam safety."

In February, a massive crack opened in the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California. For days, managers assured the public there was no imminent danger as they slowed releases of water to assess the damage.

Then, a backup spillway started falling apart, triggering an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people.

An Associated Press review has uncovered a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during the crisis.

6 a.m.

