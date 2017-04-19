'Lil E. Tee' trainer Lynn Whiting dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who trained the only Kentucky Derby winner ridden by jockey Pat Day has died.

Lynn Whiting, died April 19 in Louisville at the age of 77.

Twenty-five years ago, Whiting sent Lil E. Tee to the post with Day in the saddle for the 118th Kentucky Derby.

Whiting, a second generation trainer, saddled his first winner in February 1969. He won a total pf 1,279 races and $23.9 million in prize money from 6,113 starts. His final victory came March 10 at Oaklawn Park with Jury Wise.

Churchill Downs says Whiting had been hospitalized and in rehabilitation for several weeks but returned two days ago to his stable at Barn 18, his backside home at Churchill Downs for the last five decades.

Whiting is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

