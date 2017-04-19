Police searching for answers after dog shot 27 times

Jackson, the English Mastiff was shot 27 times with a pellet gun. (Source: Seneca R McKinney/ Facebook)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.

Police and the owner of a English Mastiff puppy, named Jackson, are looking for answers after it was shot 27 times with a pellet gun over the weekend.

Twenty BBs were pulled from Jackson, as well as seven pellets.

According to a Facebook post, the puppy was shot inside a fenced yard at his home.

There is also a "Justice For Jackson" Facebook page, to keep up with the status of Jackson.

There is a reward for information regarding this case that continues to increase. Anyone with information is asked to call Seymour Police at (812)552-1234.

