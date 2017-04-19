Police searching for answers after dog shot, suffering 27 wounds

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regard to an animal abuse case.

Police and the owner of a English Mastiff puppy, named Jackson, are looking for answers after it was shot with a pellet gun over the weekend and suffered 27 wounds.

Twenty BBs were pulled from Jackson, as well as seven pellets. Even though the vet pulled 27 bullets from underneath Jackson's skin, he's expected to be just fine.

According to a Facebook post, the puppy was shot inside a fenced yard at his home.

There is also a "Justice For Jackson" Facebook page, to keep up with the status of Jackson.

There is a reward for information regarding this case that continues to increase. Anyone with information is asked to call Seymour Police at (812)552-1234.

