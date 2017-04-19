US Coast Guard offers safety tips for Thunder

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - The United States Coast Guard is stressing the importance of water safety for the 2017 Thunder Over Louisville.

Some of the Coast Guard will be watching the skies, while others will be watching the boats and watercrafts on the Ohio River.

Lt. Karol Garrison with the US Coast Guard offers the advice of not taking risks and staying safe.

"Enjoy the time you do have out here," said Garrison. [There's] no since in risking weather conditions."

There are four things the US Coast Guard is stressing this year. One, is to wear a life jacket. Two, don't mix boating and alcohol, in any case. Three, to check safety equipment and four, to stay alert to other boaters.

