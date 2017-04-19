Man found unconscious behind wheel facing drug charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man found unconscious behind wheel facing drug charges

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) -  A Mt. Washington man involved in a crash in Fairdale is facing drug charges. 

Police say Jason Capell, 38, was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car on National Turnpike with the engine running and his foot on the brake following a collision.

When police searched his vehicle for his ID, they found a baggie of heroine wrapped in a dollar bill instead. 

EMS administered Narcan to Capell and took him to the hospital. 

Capell faces DUI and drug charges. 

