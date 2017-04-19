Man found unconscious behind wheel facing drug charges

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - A Mt. Washington man involved in a crash in Fairdale is facing drug charges.

Police say Jason Capell, 38, was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car on National Turnpike with the engine running and his foot on the brake following a collision.

When police searched his vehicle for his ID, they found a baggie of heroine wrapped in a dollar bill instead.

EMS administered Narcan to Capell and took him to the hospital.

Capell faces DUI and drug charges.

